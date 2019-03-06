NEWTON - Penny L. Decker, 59, of Newton, passed away March 4, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.

Penny was born in Newton to Robert Sr. and Virginia Decker (Aber) on Sept. 14, 1959. She worked in hospitality for Chelbus Cleaners for nine years. She was involved at Faith Baptist Church.

Penny is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Decker Sr. and Virginia Decker, as well as her nephew, Shane Decker. Penny is survived by her significant other of 43 years, Joel Sanchez; her son, Joe Decker and his wife, Melissa, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; son, Michael Decker-Sanchez and his wife, Jacqueline, of Newton; daughter, Ciarra Sanchez-Decker, of Newton; her siblings, Robert Decker Jr. and his wife, Dorothy, Charles Decker, Sharon Decker, and David Decker and his wife, Jessica; 11 grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, with prayer service by Pastor Brian Phalon of Faith Baptist Church, immediately following. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 6, 2019