VERNON - Percell William "Percy" Holmes Sr., 77, died unexpectedly at home Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Born to Ernest Holmes Sr. and Rosalie Combs Holmes, in Hackensack, he had lived in the Barry Lakes section of Vernon for 33 years.
Percy served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and then worked as a manager for 30 years for Rouse Company in Wayne, which oversaw the Willowbrook Mall. Percy had a strong work ethic and also worked part-time as a baker for Costco in Wayne for 15 years. Percy was a dedicated family man and always ready to lend a hand to help anyone.
Percy was predeceased by his son, Kevin Holmes (2012), and a brother, Leroy Holmes, and is the beloved husband of Bessie Holmes (Martin), of Barry Lakes; devoted father of Percell Holmes and his wife, Priscilla, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., Percell W. Holmes Jr., of Edgewater, and Siedha Holmes, of Barry Lakes; cherished by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; dear brother of Ernest "Sonny" Holmes, of Georgia, Serlena Holmes, of Paterson, Mark Holmes, of Paterson, and Kim Holmes-Dean, of Maryland; and is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Union AME Church, 98 McEwen St., Warwick, N.Y. Cremation services by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, were private.
Memorial gifts to the , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691-4183 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 11, 2019