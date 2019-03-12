|
HAWTHORNE - Peter Allen Decker Sr., 71, of Hawthorne, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
Born on Sept. 19, 1947, to Hewitt and Helen M. Decker (Roeder), in Franklin, Peter grew up in Sparta and also lived in Mount Olive and Mendham before his final years in Hawthorne. He graduated from Pope John XXIII Regional High School, Syracuse University and Long Island University with master's degrees in biology and worked in medical laboratories. He also worked in computer activities and the USPS. Peter was in Vietnam for a year during his three-year military service in the U.S Army. In his spare time, Peter enjoyed skiing, motorcycling and vacationing on Long Beach Island.
He is survived by his cherished father, Hewitt Decker; loving son, Peter Decker Jr. and beloved partner, Louise Hallock. He will be sadly missed by many cousins, aunts and an uncle.
Cremation will be private.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 12, 2019