Peter Franke
Hamburg - Peter Franke, 58 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born to Arnold Horst and Rosemarie Franke in North Plainfield, NJ, he has lived in Hamburg, NJ for many years.
Peter worked as a support technician for KPMG in Montvale, NJ for many years. Peter loved computers, trips to the beach, tinkering with cars, music and stargazing.
Peter is devoted father of Kendra Franke and her fiancé, Ian Kozar of Madison, WI. Boyfriend of Sharon Greenfield of Hamburg, NJ. Cherished son of Rosemarie Franke of Chatham, VA. Dear brother of Monica Franke of High Bridge, NJ and Rosemarie Percario of Chatham, VA. Former husband of Karin Franke of Perkasie, PA. Loving grandson of Emma Gresslin of Wollbach, Germany.
Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. A Celebration of Peter's Life to be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts to www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-Pete-Franke
would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com