Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Peter Iorlano
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church
427 Sparta Stanhope Rd
Sparta, NJ
Peter James Iorlano Obituary
SPARTA -- Peter James Iorlano, 24, of Sparta, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

Peter was born in Arcadia, Calif. He lived in Philadelphia, Pa., for several years before making his return home. Peter graduated from Lenape Valley Regional High School in 2013 and attended Temple University in Philadelphia.

Peter loved to be outdoors and in the kitchen. He was passionate about cooking and worked in several different restaurant kitchens since high school. Peter was a musician and poet. A talented guitarist, he enjoyed playing and listening to music with his girlfriend, Summer Vaughan, friends and family. Peter was also a passionate supporter of the Philadelphia Flyers.

He is survived by his father, Robert Iorlano; mother, Maria Carrillo Iorlano; and sister, Chelsea Iorlano. He is also survived by his loving grandmother, Sanjuana Lozano and her husband, Michael Smith; grandfather, Abel Carrillo and his wife, Delfina Rivas Nevarez; grandparents, Peter and Janet Iorlano; and many loving uncles, aunts and

cousins.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 427 Sparta Stanhope Road, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Center, 65 Newton Sparta Road, Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
