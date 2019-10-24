|
|
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - Peter L. Ray, 82, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home in Weeki Wachee, Fla.
Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, Peter was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sept. 9, 1937, to the late John and Mary Ray. Peter grew up in the Parkchester neighborhood of the Bronx with his parents and four siblings. He moved to beautiful Sussex County in 1989 where he lived until 2017.
Peter and his wife moved to Florida part time in 2013 to enjoy winter retirement in the Sunshine State and summers at the Jersey Shore.
Peter is survived and will be sorely missed by his loving wife, Marilyn, with whom he was days shy of his 35th wedding anniversary and his children, Meghan (Eric), Christopher (Nancy), and Ashley (Ben), grandchildren, Cameron and Theodore, sisters, Betsy and Andrea, sisters-in-law Noreen, Barbara (Richard), and Laurie (Mike), brother-in-law, Robert (Jan), and many nieces and nephews, as well as a sweet and silly dog named Wally.
It is with great fondness that Peter will be remembered for telling wry jokes and superb stories. He enjoyed afternoon walks along the Sea Isle City shoreline, puttering on his guitar, reading a good book on the porch and was a regular participant in the New Yorker's cartoon caption contest.
Peter loved spending time with his family and friends, eating delicious meals cooked by his wife, the more-than-occasional Entenmann's doughnut, and chatting with neighbors while walking the family dog. A devoted father, Peter carried copies of Meghan's published works, bragged about Chris' carpentry craftsmanship, was affectionately called "Papa Ray" by Ashley's friends and enthusiastically followed Newton High School athletics long after his youngest had graduated.
Peter was quite the Renaissance man; after attending Bedford Park Academy, Peter worked at a publishing house; served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany; drove taxi cabs in New York City; and helped with the construction of the Alaskan pipeline. In the 1980s Peter began bartending first at Benchley's, and then at the White Horse Tavern and in 2000, at the Corner Bistro, all in the West Village. In these roles he was able to connect with others, trade tales and debate current events. He retired in 2013 but continued to make a mean pina colada during summers at the family beach house.
A celebration of Peter's life will be held in 2020 in the NY/NJ area. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to or the Southern Poverty Law Center, two charities that Peter felt made the world a better place.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 24, 2019