NEWTON -- Peter Osusky, 67, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Peter was born in Cifer, Slovakia, before he moved to the United States in 1969. He worked as a butcher for the Ronetco ShopRite franchise for many years before his retirement in 2015. Peter was an avid soccer player, playing in many different clubs and organizations, one of them being the German American Soccer Club. Peter is survived by his three sons, Curtis, Terie and Timothy Osusky. He also leaves behind his siblings, Maria Ulehlova, Bozena Polakovic, Milan Osusky, Jozef Osusky, Ivan Osusky, Eva Majerovka and extended family. Peter was predeceased by siblings, Bena Morvayva, Ferdinand Osusky, Cecilia Nadasska and Marian Osusky. Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A memorial Mass will be held at noon Tuesday, May 28, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta. The family would also like to extend an invite to family and friends to join them from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in the members room. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory would be greatly appreciated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 26, 2019