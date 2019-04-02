

FRANKLIN - Dr. Peter W. Mitchell, Ph.D., 68, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home.

Born in Queens, N.Y., to the late James and Margaret (Tiernan) Mitchell, Peter grew up in Bronx, N.Y., before settling in Sussex County, where he was a longtime resident. Peter graduated from Fordham University with a B.S. degree. He worked as a special agent with the FBI before returning to school to earn his M.B.A. from California Coast University. After working several management positions in the private sector, he continued his studies; graduating Magna Cum Laude from La Salle University. Peter obtained his Ph.D. and provided treatment as a clinician for the adult outpatient chemical dependency services at Overlook Hospital in Summit.

Predeceased by his brother, Thomas Mitchell, Peter is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn (Camparo) Mitchell; children, Bryan Mitchell, of Hamburg, Shannon Singleton, of Raleigh, N.C., Kevin Mitchell and his wife, Jessica, of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Michael Mitchell-Ovalles and his husband, Juan of Belleville; stepchildren, Tracey Comune, of Manassas, Va., and Russell Comune, of Clifton; brother, James Mitchell and husband, The Rev. Frederick Von Schraplau; sister, Margaret Chadwick and husband, Jack; and his twin brother, Michael Mitchell. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Trevor, Kaydence and Logan; as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Drs. James and Lorinda Camparo, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Peter will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 2, 2019