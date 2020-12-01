Peter W. Nieswand
Lafayette - Peter W. Nieswand, 81, of Lafayette died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Pete was born in Bronx, New York to the late Heinz and Martha (Prince) Nieswand. He grew up in Ringwood, New Jersey and attended Rutgers University prior to serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Pete worked as Kennel Master for Schering-Plough Research Institute in Lafayette, New Jersey.
Pete was widely recognized as one of the region's unique characters frequently taking top honors as Sussex County's "Biggest Curmudgeon" and "Grumpiest" resident. He nurtured his reputation as an old grouch to conceal a heart of gold well-known to close friends and family.
One of Pete's great passions was raising unusual and heritage breeds of geese, chickens, ducks, pigeons, canaries, Guinea- and pea-fowl, and other avian species. He was a trusted resource for several rescue organizations, fostering many hard-to-place cases. Pete freely offered information and advice on exotic species to other enthusiasts whether wanted or not.
He was a co-founder and former president of the Sussex County Poultry Fanciers Association. Pete was also well known as an avid coon hunter and breeder of Bluetick Coonhounds and Beagles for many years.
Peter is survived by his beleaguered partner of 30 years, William "Bucky" Killpatrick; his sons, Steven K. Nieswand and Adam C. Nieswand; his brothers, George and Steven P. Nieswand; his grandchildren, Sean, Juliet, Christopher, Nicole and Christine Nieswand; great-grandson, Blaise; and long-time helper Chris Blauvelt.
Services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
