SANDYSTON - Peter W. Tomory Sr., 72, of Sandyston, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home in Sandyston, following a brief illness. Born in Tubingen, Germany, Peter had lived in Pittsburg, Pa., Wharton and Dumont, before moving to Sandyston 48 years ago.
Son of the late Joseph N. and Bertha (Haug) Tomory, Peter had a long career as a project engineer with the state of New Jersey. He was a member of the Kittatinny Masonic Lodge as well as serving as past 1st assistant chief and fireman with the Sandyston Township Volunteer Fire Department. A motorcycle enthusiast, Peter was a life member of the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Group, the North Jersey Riders Association as well as Old Coots on Scoots Motorcycle Club, Sandyston.
A member of the Delaware Valley United Methodist Church, Peter was pre-deceased by a sister, Doris Craig. He is survived in life by his beloved wife of 48 years, Rhoda M. (Storms) Tomory; and his sons, Peter W. Jr., of Milford, Pa., and Joseph N., of Sandyston. Also surviving are his grandson, Zachary T. Tomory; as well as his sister, Edie Tomory, of Tucson, Ariz.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, in the Iliff-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. Funeral services will follow at 8:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Peter's memory may be made to www.karenannquinlanhospice.org. Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 21, 2019