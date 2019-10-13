|
WANTAGE - Philip "Uncle Pete" Houghtaling, 71, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Franklin to the late Minard and Pearl (Clark) Houghtaling, "Uncle Pete" had lived in Sussex County all of his life. Mr. Houghtaling served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the American Legion Post 213 in Sussex. He was an avid Yankees fan and loved watching their games. He had been employed as a carpenter for Trimble Building Systems in Sussex before his retirement.
Mr. Houghtaling was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Minard Houghtaling, and two sisters, Vivian Beemer and Betty Johnson. He is survived by his brother, Fred Houghtaling, of Hamburg, and his sister, Emma Fetherman of Wantage.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St., (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will follow at Clove Cemetery in Wantage. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 213, 915 State Route 23, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 13, 2019