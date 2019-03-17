Home

Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Philip J. Maggio Obituary
VERNON -- Philip J. Maggio, age 53, of Vernon, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick, N.Y.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y., to Susan Maggio and the late Vincent P. Maggio, Phil grew up in Dumont and lived in Northridge, Calif., before settling in Vernon many years ago. A union pipefitter for the Steamfitters Local 638, Phil will always be remembered for his ability to light up a room with his sense of humor, his unwavering loyalty, hard work ethic, and above all, for being the best father. As a proud Mud Chicken and

member of the Sons of the American Legion, Phil was truly an adored member of his community who will be dearly missed by all the lives he touched.

Predeceased by his father, Phil is survived by his mother, Susan Maggio; his loving wife, Caryn (Goldberg) Maggio; daughters, Ashley and Kelsey Maggio, of San Diego, Calif., and their mother, Angela Lascarro Maggio; son, Sam Woods, of Gainesville, Fla.; and sisters, Michelle Maggio and her husband, David Motiel, of Coxsackie, N.Y., and Carri Jean Feufeu and her husband, Frederic, of Cape Cod. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephew, Cassidy Maggio and Lucie and Tristan Feufeu.

A visitation for Phil will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A funeral service will take place at

6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phil's name may be made to the Yonkers and/or Sussex American Legion posts. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
