Phyllis Frances Chesko
Phyllis Frances Chesko
Phyllis Frances Chesko died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township. She was 66. Born in Newark to the late Philip Kleipe and Helen Cross, she lived in Harrison before moving to Stanhope in 1985.
Mrs. Chesko was a Distribution Clerk at USPS International Bulk Center in Jersey City for 35 years prior to retiring in 2009. She loved traveling, and animals, especially her "Cricket".
She was predeceased by her husband, Carl "Clem" Chesko in 2016 and her brother, Joseph Kleipe of Kearney. She is survived by her sister, Lynn Kleipe of Kearny; her brother-in-law Rudy Chesko; nieces and nephew: Michele Riley, Mark Chesko and Kristin Ikola; five great-nephews and a great-niece.
Private services entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, Netcong.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Chesko's name to: Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Rd, Newton NJ.
Messages of condolence may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
