WANTAGE - Phyllis M. Dizzia, 84, passed away at Newton Medical Center Friday, May 24, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson to the late Salvatore and Mary (Fabiano) Dizzia, Phyllis moved to Sussex County in 1970.

She received her B.A. from Paterson State Teachers College and earned her master's degree in New Jersey. Miss Dizzia began her teaching career at the Totowa Borough Elementary School, where she taught for 20 years. After moving to Sussex County, she continued her teaching career at Lounsberry Hollow Elementary School in Vernon where she was the seventh- grade coordinator and English teacher. Miss Dizzia was the first teacher to receive the Vernon Township Teacher of the Year award in 1975.

After her retirement from the Lounsberry Hollow school in 1990, she volunteered at the former St. Clare's Hospital in Sussex Borough for many years, performing more than 7,000 hours of service. She was a devoted animal lover and gardener who took great joy in spending time with her family and friends.

Miss Dizzia was predeceased by her brother, Sam Dizzia, in 2018. She is survived by her brothers, Neil Dizzia and his wife, Elizabeth, of Fayetteville, Pa., and John Paul Dizzia and his wife, Lorraine, of Cranford; her nieces and nephew, Maria Dizzia and her husband, Will Eno, Gina Dizzia and her husband, Daniel Fernandez, Ellen Dizzia, and Greg Dizzia and his wife, Christie; her great-grandnieces and nephews, Julian, Tomas, Albertine, and Nüwa; and the thousands of students she taught throughout her career.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, June 1, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Phyllis Dizzia's memory to the St. Jude's Senior Group, 24 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg, NJ 07419, or the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library, 69 County Route 639, Wantage, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald from May 29 to May 30, 2019