Fort Worth, TX - Phyllis Zeiher Shanck of Fort Worth, Texas, died November 10, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 93 years old.

Phyllis was a native of Columbus, Ohio. She was the daughter of Frank and Voilet (Duckworth) Zeiher, born on August 25, 1927. She was a graduate of Bexley High School and a 1948 graduate of the Ohio State University School of Nursing, one of the first BSN programs in the country.

In 1948 she married John E. Shanck, also of Columbus. They lived in several different locations while John was in the Air Force: Texas, Oklahoma and, her favorite, Bermuda. In 1955, John began flying for Pan American World Airways and they settled in New York, moving to Sparta, NJ in 1960.

Phyllis, and her family, which now included four children, lived in Lake Mohawk for 26 years. During this time she worked at Newton Memorial Hospital, raised her children and travelled with them frequently. Her final nursing job was with Planned Parenthood as an educator and clinic volunteer. She was an active communicant of Saint Mary's Episcopal Church.

In 1986, Phyllis and John moved to Fort Worth, Texas. She was a member of the Harmony Club and a frequent visitor of the East Regional branch of the Fort Worth Library and the various performing arts centers and museums of the area.

Her great loves in life were her children, to whom she passed her enjoyment of reading, gardening, music, and theater. She was a talented seamstress and baker, taking delight in making things for her grandchildren. She collected polar bears of all shapes and sizes. Her insights into life, her pragmatism and her wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Voilet Zeiher, her son, John Emmett Shanck, Jr., and her husband, John Emmett Shanck, II. She is survived by her daughters: Kathy Thompson (Bud) of Greenville, SC, Chris Aldrin (Carl) of Burleson, TX and Carole Broyles (Michael Galante) of Arlington, TX. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Andrew, Elizbeth and Michael Thompson, Ansel Bartley, Jr., Justin (Ashley), Alexander (Suen) and Heather Broyles, and Danielle Keenan and one much-loved great-granddaughter: Kennedy Broyles.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Planned Parenthood or the James L West Center for Dementia, Fort Worth, TX.



