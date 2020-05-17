Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Pierre R. Gagne

Pierre R. Gagne Obituary
FREDON - Pierre R. Gagne, 75, of Fredon, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at home.
Born in I'Epiphanie, Quebec, Canada, Pierre came to the United States in 1960. He was a longtime resident of Sussex County. He proudly served in the United States Army. A supervisor at Howmet in Rockaway, Pierre retired after 23 years of service.
The son of the late Rolland and Marie-Aimee Gagne, Pierre is survived by his wife, Marie D. Gagne; his children, Pierre R. Gagne Jr. and wife Melody, of Hampton; Annette Krawczuk and husband Brian, of Midlothian, Va.; Renee Krenson and husband Jason, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and Carrie McCann and husband Justin, of Frankford; and his eight grandchildren: Jackie, Connor, Brianna, Kadence, Jaxson, Kylah, Karlie and Charlotte.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2020
