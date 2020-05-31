Preston J. Haney
1941 - 2020
MONTAGUE - Preston J. Haney, 78, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.
The son of the late Freeling and Frances (Miller) Haney, Preston was born on Aug. 2, 1941 and raised in Flatbrookville. He attended Newton High School and spent his free time hunting, farming and breathing life back into broken machinery. He worked as a wildlife control officer for the New Jersey Division of Fish and Game in Peters Valley. Preston also owned and operated Haney Hill Farm in Montague and was a United States Army veteran, having served in Vietnam.
He leaves behind his son, Preston C. Haney, and daughter in-law Ashley, of Budd Lake; grandchildren, Kinzee Haney and Jace Haney; sisters, Katherine Haney of Matamoras, Pa., Florence Rapp of Montague and Freela Shay of Branchville; and many nieces and nephews. Also missing him dearly is longtime friend and companion Bonnie Dubovich of Matamoras, Pa. His many other friends will remember him on a tractor, in hunter orange, or turning wrenches.
Preston was preceded in death by his brother, Freeling (Brownie) Haney and his sisters, Margaret Kinney and Susan Field.
Cremation was private at convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, Pa. Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan, Center Of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).

Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
