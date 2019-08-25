Home

STILLWATER -- Ralph Fancher, 65, of Swartswood, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at home.

Ralph was born in Jersey City and raised in Hamburg; he graduated from Sussex County Vocational & Technical High School.

Ralph was the owner and operator of Newton Pool & Spa in Newton for many years. He enjoyed listening to country music, gardening and working on cars and trucks. Ralph had a love for cartoons and would turn it into a family event when his favorite ones came on. He will be remembered most as an incredible father and grandfather who was always active with his family.

Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Darlington and Hilda (Monaghan) Fancher. He is survived by his daughter, Sara Fancher, of Sparta; his sons, Matthew Schwenzer, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Richard Fancher and wife, Carey, of Hopatcong; his brothers, Phillip Fancher, of Clarksville, Va., and Albert Fancher and wife, Sandy, of Milford, Pa.,; his sister, Grace Mandle and husband, Jim, of Hernando, Fla.; as well as his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St. Newton, with a 3:30 p.m. service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, 31 Evans Terminal, Hillside, NJ 07205. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
