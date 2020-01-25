|
|
GLENDALE, Calif. - Ralph George Ziegler died peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Glendale, California, after a long illness, at age 73.
He was born May 12, 1946 in Franklin, and his parents, Marion Storms Ziegler and George Ziegler, lived in their Franklin home for their entire marriage, more than 60 years. He was able to trace his maternal family all the way back to Dirck Storms, who emigrated from the Netherlands in 1662 and settled in Brooklyn.
Ralph attended Franklin High School, where his father was the principal. He graduated from Susquehanna University and served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
After living in Guam and Denver, he settled in Los Angeles and began a successful career as an entertainment business manager for numerous celebrities and was a chief financial officer at the Triad and ICM talent agencies. After retiring, his love of animals led him to becoming a trained volunteer docent at the L.A. Zoo, and he was also active with the Glendale Historical Society and the Doctor's House at Brand Park.
He is survived by his husband, Alan Eichler, of Glendale, California; sister, Frances Garrity, of Franklin; brother, Dana Ziegler, of McAfee; sister-in-law, Peggy Ziegler; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are pending, but donations can be made to the Los Angeles Zoo or the Glendale Historical Society.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 25, 2020