SUSSEX - Ralph H. Rome, 59, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Sussex to the late Ralph D. and Rena M. (Pennell) Rome, Ralph graduated from High Point Regional High School and lived in Sussex all of his life. He had been employed in the housekeeping department at St. Clare's Hospital in Sussex for 34 years. Ralph enjoyed his daily routine of walking to Main Street and speaking with all the merchants. He especially enjoyed listening to 50s music and watching his favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ralph was predeceased by his father, Ralph D. Rome, in 1985; his mother, Rena M. (Pennell) Rome, in 2016; and his brother, Terry Lee Rome, in 1994. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence "Larry" Rome; his family caretaker, Mary Ellen Grau; aunts, uncles and many cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. P.C. Patel for all his efforts in caring for Ralph. His presence will be truly missed by many residents in the area that had the pleasure to know him.
Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home. Interment at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 22, 2019