CONWAY, S.C. - Ralph J. Rocco Jr., 68, of Conway, S.C., died Sunday, June 23, 2019, following injuries sustained in an accident. Born in Port Morris, N.J., he grew up in Roxbury, had lived there, Kenvil, Mt. Arlington and Fredon, N.J., for many years before moving to Conway, S.C., after his retirement.

Son of the late Ralph J. Sr. and Lillian (Knipper) Rocco, Ralph Jr. attended Roxbury High School, and had a long career as a mason with the Bricklayers & Allied Craftsman Local #4 until his retirement in 2012. A loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend of many, Ralph was a talented handyman and jack of all trades. He was always available to lend a hand to anyone in need, using his talents to fix almost anything.

Mr. Rocco was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Elks and Moose Lodges. An avid motorcycle rider, he was also a member of the Red Knights. In his youth, he was a gifted baseball and football player, earning him several scholarship opportunities.

Mr. Rocco was predeceased in life by his beloved wife, Diane, in 1993; his twin brother, Louis Rocco; as well as two sisters, Kay and Claudette Arnott. Survivors include his sons, Sam and his wife, Danielle Haubrich, Ralph J. III and his wife, Darlene Rocco, and Christopher Rocco; his daughters, Lisa Rocco and Melissa and her husband, Joe Decker. Also surviving are his 15 grandchildren; a great-grandson; as well as his brother, Paul Rocco and his sisters, Toni Brewer and Fran Rosario.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the funeral home, immediately followed by interment in the Frankford Plains Cemetery. Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 26, 2019