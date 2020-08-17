Ralph Marvin Romyns

Port Orange, FL - Ralph Marvin Romyns, 91, of Port Orange, Florida passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on December 21, 1928, in Franklin, New Jersey. He was a resident of Sussex County, New Jersey before retiring to Florida in 1985. He was a WWII veteran and a devoted husband and father. He worked as a manager for A&P food stores for 38 years. Ralph is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Romyns; sons, Robert Romyns, Richard Romyns, and Thomas Romyns. He and his wife Mary had 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store