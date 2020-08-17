1/1
Ralph Marvin Romyns
1928 - 2020
Port Orange, FL - Ralph Marvin Romyns, 91, of Port Orange, Florida passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on December 21, 1928, in Franklin, New Jersey. He was a resident of Sussex County, New Jersey before retiring to Florida in 1985. He was a WWII veteran and a devoted husband and father. He worked as a manager for A&P food stores for 38 years. Ralph is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Romyns; sons, Robert Romyns, Richard Romyns, and Thomas Romyns. He and his wife Mary had 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Good Life Funeral Home & Cremation
8408 E. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32817
(407) 373-0033
