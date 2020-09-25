1/1
Montague - Ralph "Butch" Storer, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. Born in Eatontown to the late Leo and Hazel (Erven) Storer, Butch was raised in Freehold and moved to Sussex County in 1962. He had served in the United States Marine Corps. during the Vietnam Era and received a Purple Heart. As a teenager, Butch started to work at Wild West City in Byram, where he drove the stagecoach for over 50 years. He had been employed as a pipefitter for W.J. Malone and Associates in Totowa for 43 years and retired in 2013. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Rebecka Storer; his twin daughters, Eileen and Alane Storer; his brother, Daniel Erven; and his nephew, Clayton Erven. Ralph is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lisa (Tancredi); his son, Jeramy Storer and his wife Laurie of Tennessee; his step-daughter, Abby Tilton and her wife Amanda of Maryland; his brother, Robert Erven "Pony Bob" of Franklin; his sister, Susan Schwenk of Eatontown; his grandchildren, Christopher and Angela Storer of Florida and Maci Morano of Hardyston; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside military funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 12 noon at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Ralph's memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, New Jersey 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
