Ralph W. Drew


1932 - 2020
Ralph W. Drew Obituary
NEWTON - Ralph W. Drew, 87, of Newton, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Newton, Ralph was a lifelong resident of Newton. He proudly served as a United States Navy Seabee during the Korean Conflict.
He was a blaster for Dynatech in Bergen County, a partner of American Coal Company in Lafayette, before his retirement. Ralph was a member of Newton Fire Department Hose #3.
The son of the late Peter W. Ferioli (1997) and Elnora Drew Ferioli (2007), Ralph is survived by his two sons, Robert W. Drew and Randall G. Drew; his daughter, Janice A.Stensland; and his close friend, Joyce Kampka.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be offered at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
