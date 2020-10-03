1/
Randall J. Baty
Randall J. Baty
Newton - Randall J. Baty, age 59, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Randy lived in Independence Township before moving to Sussex County in 2003. He served in the United States Air Force during the Grenada Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post 213 in Wantage. He was predeceased by his brother, Rick. Randy is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy (Richter); his mother, Marion (Moody) Baty of New York State; his father, Richard Baty and his wife Eileen of Delaware; his son, Jack of Wantage; his daughter, Sami of Wantage; his brothers, Tim Baty and his wife Peggy of Andover and Todd Baty and his wife Lisa of PA; his sister, Erin Baty of Delaware; and many nieces and nephews. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
