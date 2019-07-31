|
NEWTON - Raymond Glenn Lawrence, 58, of Newton, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Dover, Raymond was raised in Jefferson and was a graduate of Jefferson Township High School. He was a master carpenter and worked at Camp Auxilium for more than 10 years, which were some of the best years of his life. Raymond worked on many large projects that positively impacted the Camp Auxilium family.
Raymond loved RVing and fishing and always wanted to move down to the shore and work on the pier. Patriotism was very important to him. He enjoyed music, especially Lynyrd Skynyrd, and would get everyone up and dancing. In his spare time, Raymond liked building things and working with his hands. A beloved father, Raymond especially loved spending time with his children.
The son of the late Raymond Lewis Lawrence, Raymond is survived by his sons, Raymond Alexander Lawrence and Colton Glenn Lawrence; his daughters, Emily Nicole Lawrence and Amanda Margaret Lawrence; Sheri Eppolito and Vita Lawrence; and his mother, Catherine (Daniel) Lawrence. He is also survived by his sisters, Robyn Day and husband, Ken, Terry Day, Kelly Campagna and husband, Rich; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to The Center for Prevention and Counseling, 61 Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 31, 2019