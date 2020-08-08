1/1
Raymond Robert Johnson
Franklin - Raymond "Jiggers" Robert Johnson, 72, of Franklin, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Raymond was born and raised in Sparta to the late Robert and Emma (Decker) Johnson. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Raymond was a self-employed Dry Wall Installer for many years prior to retirement.
Raymond is survived by his beloeved wife, Darlene (Wallace) Johnson; sons, Raymond and Richard Fowler; his daughters, Joleen Fairchild and Jenna Johnson; his grandchildren, Collin, Amber, Bret Thomas, Carley, Luke and Colton; and his dog, Bentley. Raymond also leaves behind several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
