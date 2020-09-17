Rebecca L. Bender
The family of Rebecca L. Bender announces her peaceful passing into the arms of our loving Lord on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She passed due to complications from her long battle with diabetes.
She had recently celebrated her 76th birthday with family and friends.
"Becky" was predeceased by her mother, Ruthanne Meagher, father Forrest Huber, and stepfather Frederick L. Meagher. She is survived by her husband Allen Bender, her son Matthew Bender, her sister Markeeta Meagher, and brothers Paul Marr, Don Meagher and Frederick (Rick) Meagher, Jr. and their spouses. She is also survived by 4 loving grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews, 4 grandnieces and nephew.
Rebecca was a longtime resident of Blairstown, NJ from the early 1950s until her passing, a graduate of Blairstown High School and a professional pet groomer. She was known, respected and loved by many throughout the area for her work and her activities as part of the community. Her love and passion for our animal partners, wild and domestic, was well known. Her tender and loving soul will be missed.
Under prevailing conditions and with her wish to be cremated, the family will take time planning a memorial celebration for an appropriate time and place - yet to be determined. Interment will be a private family event sometime in the future.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to; American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202 the NJSPCA and/or the Christ Baptist Church in Hainesburg (Columbia) NJ. 462 Route 94, Columbia, NJ 07832
