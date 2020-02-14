The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map

Reginald T. Watts


1933 - 2020
Reginald T. Watts Obituary
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP- Reginald T. Watts, age 86, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Englewood to the late Reginald A. and Christine (Linder) Watts, Mr. Watts grew up in Fort Lee and lived in Montvale before moving to Sussex County in 1970. He had served in the United States Army National Guard during the Korean War. He, along with his wife, Janet, owned and operated Fair Haven Farm, their own poultry and garden farm in Wantage, before his retirement. Mr. Watts had also been a traveling salesman for several companies.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Janet, in 2008, and his sister, Doris Francisconi. Mr. Watts is survived by his four sons, Robert and his wife, Lee, of Lafayette, Thomas and his wife, Kathleen, of Rio, N.Y., Richard and his wife, Bonnie, of Barryville, N.Y., and Stephen, of Wantage; 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. A private inurnment will be held at Deckertown-Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
