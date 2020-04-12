|
|
GREEN - Rex Douglas Vivian, 68, of Green Township, passed away at home on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by his family after his battle with lung cancer.
Rex was born to Rex and Ann Marie (Taylor) Vivian in N.Y.C. He graduated from Lenape High School in Medford in 1971. Rex, known to many as Doug, worked as a New Jersey Union Journeyman carpenter, Local 620/254, for 36 years until his retirement in 2016.
He was a great lover of the outdoors and for many years enjoyed fishing on his boat in Tuckerton with his family and friends. Rex was a member of the Green Township Historical Society and a volunteer with local cat rescues. He was always there to lend a helping hand to relatives and friends.
Rex is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margaret, along with their two daughters, Candace Vivian and Heather Vivian, and beloved granddaughter, Lily.
Due to current government restrictions, services will be private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home in Newton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or online at: www.karenannquinlanhospice.org/donatesupport/donate. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020