HARDYSTON - Richard "Dick" A. Dailey Sr., 85 years old, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Born to Joseph and Irene Dailey in Hackensack, he had lived in Garfield and Ho-Ho-Kus, then Montgomery, N.Y., before moving to the Crystal Springs section of Hardyston, 14 years ago.
Dick worked as a truck driver for City and Suburban Delivery Systems handling the New York Times and The Daily News Papers in NYC. He worked for over 40 years, retiring in 2000. He was a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle RC Church in Hamburg, was a dedicated and hard worker, and enjoyed hunting and times with his friends at the Marketplace Deli in Hamburg playing Quickdraw and doing scratchoffs. This group was always in tune with the area's activities and goings on.
Dick is the beloved husband for 61 years of Loretta Dailey (Tangora), of Hardyston; devoted father of Richard A. Dailey Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., and Colleen Stratton-Space and her husband, Walter, of Walden, N.Y.; loving grandfather of Joseph W. Stratton Jr. and his wife, Lyndsey, and Eileen Dailey; cherished great-grandfather of Christian J. Stratton; and dear brother of Jane Gibbons, of Ocala, Fla.
Due to government restrictions, visitation will be private and crypt-side services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, will be at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum, Hardyston.
Memorial gifts to the Hardyston Twp. Police Department, P.B.A. Local 374, P.O. Box 705, Stockholm, NJ 07460 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.