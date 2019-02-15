UNION CITY -- Richard "Richie" A. Gouger, 37, of Union City, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. He was a 2000 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School and attended Sussex County Community College and Hudson County Community College Culinary Arts program. He was employed as a stone mason with the Manhattan Bricklayers Union Local 1 and as a chef at Bolivian Llamma Party in New York City. He was previously employed by the New Jersey Bricklayers Union Local 1. Richie loved football, fishing, watching old movies and musicals, restoring furniture, cooking/baking and, above all, spending quality time with his family, excelling in his role as a fantastic uncle to his nieces and nephews. Richie was predeceased by his father, Richard J. Gouger, in 2013. He is survived by his mother, Dianne Gouger (Meehan); his siblings, Faith Pedersen and her husband, Michael, Holly Capozzoli and her husband, Jason, Jensen Gouger, and Melody Ostertag and her husband, Ryan. Richie also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews, Lily and Hunter Capozzoli and Michael and Anneka Pedersen. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Richie's name to Narcotics [email protected] Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 15, 2019