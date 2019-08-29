|
DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. -- Richard "Rick" A. Jerger, 47, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by family. The son of Richard Jerger (and wife, Beverly) and Charmaine Moran (and husband, John), he was born April 24, 1972, in Newton, N.J. He was married to Theresa (Celi) Jerger. He was employed by Matrix Excavating, Hamburg, N.J. Rick leaves behind his wife, Terri; son, Ricky; two stepsons, Scott Bosma and Shane Bosma; two grandsons; a brother, Edward Horn; and a sister, Tammy Fabela. Cremation will take place at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Rick's life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the American Legion Post 139, 103 County Road 2001, Milford, Pa. Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 29, 2019