Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post 139
103 County Road 2001
Milford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jerger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. "Rick" Jerger


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. "Rick" Jerger Obituary
DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. -- Richard "Rick" A. Jerger, 47, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

The son of Richard Jerger (and wife, Beverly) and Charmaine Moran (and husband, John), he was born April 24, 1972, in Newton, N.J. He was married to Theresa (Celi) Jerger. He was employed by Matrix Excavating, Hamburg, N.J.

Rick leaves behind his wife, Terri; son, Ricky; two stepsons, Scott Bosma and Shane Bosma; two grandsons; a brother, Edward Horn; and a sister, Tammy Fabela.

Cremation will take place at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Rick's life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the American Legion Post 139, 103 County Road 2001, Milford, Pa.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now