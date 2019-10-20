|
WANTAGE - Richard Allen Smith, 79 years old, died after a long illness at Newton Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Born May 16, 1940 to Moses and Cora Mae Predmore Smith in Sussex, he has been a lifelong resident of Wantage.
Richard graduated from Sussex High School in 1958 and attended Rider College. He was an expeditor for Bell Labs in Whippany for many years, retiring in 1994. He was also a local dairy farmer. He worked 14 summers at Yellowstone National Park enjoying the wonders of God's creation and the camaraderie of fellow adventurers. Richard took great joy in hunting and fishing, especially fishing in Canada and trips to the cabin in Montana. He was a member of the Glenwood Baptist Church.
Richard is predeceased by his parents, and sisters, Bertha Jaeger, Catherine Russell, and foster sisters, Eleanor Vreeland and Maybelle O'Conner. Richard married his wife, Maureen "Pat" Dennis Smith on June 19, 1965. He is survived by his children, Jeff Smith, of Sussex, Steve Smith and his wife, Jennifer, of Sussex, and Christine Rosanova and her husband, Tony, of Bozman, Mont. He is the loving grandfather of Hunter and Tanner Smith, and Hannah and Cora Rosanova.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Glenwood Baptist Church, 1863 County Route 565, Glenwood. Burial by Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, is private.
Memorial gifts to the Glenwood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 314, Glenwood, NJ 07418 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 20, 2019