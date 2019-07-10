BRICK - Mr. Richard Shaver, 79, and Alma Shaver, 80, who were married for 60 years, died on June 9, 2019.

Alma was born in Claysville, Pa., to Alvin and Betty Archibald and Richard was born in Colerain, Ohio, to Alvin and Della Shaver. Both were raised and met in Shadyside, Ohio, where they married in 1958.

Richard received his B.S., in electrical engineering in 21/2 years at Tri-State College in Indiana then enlisted in the U.S. Army for two years. His electrical engineering career took him to companies like GE, RCA, ITT and AT&T, from which he retired in 1996. He worked on projects like the computer systems for the American Embassy in Iran and he also worked on analog/digital computers for NASA.

In 1971, they moved to Landing, where they raised their three daughters. After Richard retired from AT&T, they moved to Brick, where they loved taking their grandchildren to the boardwalk, tubing off the back of their boat, and just hanging out barbecuing on their dock.

Alma was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Her talents were sewing and cross-stitching. She could sew anything from bridal party gowns, to dolls and doll clothes, and shared her creations with everyone.

They are survived by their three daughters, Karen McDonald (and Roy), of Byram, Linda Shaver, of Rockaway, and Kristy Truland (and Joe), of Randolph; and their four grandchildren, Alissa, Miles, Joe III and Holly.

Their request was to be cremated and to have no services. If you would like to make a tribute donation, please send it to the at act.alz.org/donate. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 10, 2019