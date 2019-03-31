Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The American Legion Hall
Stanhope, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Carton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Anthony Carton Jr.


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Anthony Carton Jr. Obituary
BYRAM -- Richard Anthony Carton Jr. died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 50 years old.

Born in Orange, he was raised in West Orange and lived in Byram for the past 35 years. Mr. Carton was an artist, a website designer and painter at R.B. Painting in Sparta.

He was predeceased by his sister, Jennifer Francisco, in 2018. He is survived by his parents, Richard Sr. and Carol Ann; and his sister, Lisa Nixon, of Wantage.

A memorial service will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at The American Legion Hall in Stanhope. Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, Netcong.

Condolence messages may be sent to NetcongFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the GoFundMe for Rich's memorial costs.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now