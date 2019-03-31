|
BYRAM -- Richard Anthony Carton Jr. died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 50 years old. Born in Orange, he was raised in West Orange and lived in Byram for the past 35 years. Mr. Carton was an artist, a website designer and painter at R.B. Painting in Sparta. He was predeceased by his sister, Jennifer Francisco, in 2018. He is survived by his parents, Richard Sr. and Carol Ann; and his sister, Lisa Nixon, of Wantage. A memorial service will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at The American Legion Hall in Stanhope. Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, Netcong. Condolence messages may be sent to NetcongFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the GoFundMe for Rich's memorial costs.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019