Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Judd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Judd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard E. Judd Obituary
HARDYSTON -- Richard E. Judd, 63, of Stockholm, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Richard was born Jan. 15, 1956, in Teaneck, to Edward and Marilyn (Knog) Judd.

Richard was a sales representative for DB Decker Maroon Group, Clinton. He enjoyed his boat "Sveikas" and was an avid Giants and Mets fan.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen "Vandy" (VanDenBerg) Judd; and his son, Robert E. Judd, of Stockholm.

Relatives and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . For directions and condolences, see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.