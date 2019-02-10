|
HARDYSTON -- Richard E. Judd, 63, of Stockholm, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Richard was born Jan. 15, 1956, in Teaneck, to Edward and Marilyn (Knog) Judd. Richard was a sales representative for DB Decker Maroon Group, Clinton. He enjoyed his boat "Sveikas" and was an avid Giants and Mets fan. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen "Vandy" (VanDenBerg) Judd; and his son, Robert E. Judd, of Stockholm. Relatives and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . For directions and condolences, see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 10, 2019