GREEN TWP. - Richard E. "Rick" Rearick, 75, of Green Township, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in West Orange.
Rick was born in New Kensington, Pa., and lived there until he was 7 years old when his family relocated to Cleveland, Ohio. He resided in Ohio until the age of 21 when he enlisted in the United States Air Force, which he proudly served during the Vietnam era. After being discharged, Rick worked as an electronics technician manager for the FAA Federal Government, JFK Airport in Jamaica, N.Y., for 40 years prior to his retirement in 2006.
Rick was very active and devoted to the Boy Scouts of America since 1984; he served as a den leader and commissioner for many of those years. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially going on cruises. Rick was an incredible cook, enjoyed gardening and loved watching wildlife. He was also an avid sports fan, specifically of the N.Y. Yankees and Giants.
Rick was predeceased by his parents, Irvin and Val Jean (Rearick) Young; his daughter-in-law, Amy; and his brother, Larry. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet; his son, James; his daughter, Kelly and husband, Brian; his grandsons, Jack and Max; and his brother, Ken, and wife, Karen.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, with an 8 p.m. service. Interment of cremains will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Newton Cemetery Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cub Scout Pack 181, 12 Hidden Valley Rd., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at ww.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 27, 2020