|
|
FRANKFORD - Richard E. Wilson, 80, of Frankford Township, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at home.
Born and raised in Newton, Richard was a longtime resident of Newton before moving to Frankford Township. He was a graduate of Trenton State College. He was employed by the Sparta Board of Education for 35 years, where he was a science teacher at the Alpine School before his retirement in 1997.
Richard was the past president of the Frankford Board of Health, a member of the Sussex County Arts Society, a member of the Frankford Township Open Space Committee and a member of the New Jersey Teacher's Association. He was an avid Jets and Mets fan. A true outdoorsman, Richard enjoyed gardening and was known for his photography and nature programs in Sussex County.
The son of the late George and Edith (Decker) Wilson, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Linda S. (Conway) Wilson, in 2014, and his sister, Sally Camp. He is survived by two sons, Joel R. Wilson, of Seminole, Fla., and Eric Wilson, of Frankford Township; two brothers, David Wilson, of Frankford Township, and Thomas Wilson of Spring Hill, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Memorial donations may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848 or Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, PO Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020