Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Richard Farley Obituary
WANTAGE - Richard Farley, 78 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Jersey City, he has been a longtime resident of Wantage.
Richard served with the United States Army and then worked as a corrections officer at Mountainview Youth Correctional Facility in Wantage for many years retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Wantage American Legion and an avid sports fan following the New York Yankees and Giants.
Richard is the beloved husband for 57 years of Elizabeth Farley (Krueger), of Wantage; devoted father of Darren Farley, of Stewartville, and twins, Daniel Farley and his wife, Jake, of Wantage, and Donna Zeismar and her husband, Bud, of St. Cloud, Minn.; and loving grandfather of Matthew and Brittany.
Due to government restrictions, private cremation services are under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 10, 2020
