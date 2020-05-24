|
|
VERNON - Richard George Wetzel, 82 years old, died unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born to George and Eleanor Wetzel in West Paterson, he had lived in Passaic County before moving to the Lake Conway section of Vernon Township in 1969.
Richard received his B.A. and M.A. in education from William Paterson College. He was a school teacher for the Vernon Township High School since 1974, retiring in 2010. He served on the Vernon Township Town Council for two terms, was a board member for the Sussex Rural Co-Op and started the Vernon Township High School football program. Richard was also a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle RC Church in Hamburg.
Richard is predeceased by his wife Valerie Wetzel (2006) and is the devoted father of Rick Wetzel and his wife, Rebecca, of Orefield, Pa., Scott Wetzel and his wife, Rachel, of Plainview, N.Y., Kelly Kaminski and her husband, Jan, of Whippany, and Michele Nacinovich and her husband, David, of Franklin; loving grandfather of Zachary, Jacob, Scott, Kaitlind, Ashleigh, Joshua, Brielle, Michaela and Andrew; and dear brother of Kenneth Wetzel and his wife, Maria, of Franklin, and George Wetzel and his wife, Catherine, of Toms River.
Due to government restrictions, private graveside services will be under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 24, 2020