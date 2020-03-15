Home

Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
2560 Pennington Road
Pennington, NJ 08534-3206
(609) 737-1498

Richard H. Cabri

Richard H. Cabri Obituary
TITUSVILLE - Richard H. Cabri, 73, of Titusville, passed away Sunday, March 8, at home.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he had resided in Titusville for many years. He retired from the state police attaining the rank of detective sergeant first class. He was an Army veteran, a member of the National Guard, and a member of the Blairstown Masonic Lodge.
Son of the late Henry and Elizabeth Scholl Cabri, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Robert Kise, of Blairstown; a stepson and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jill Guenther, of Cropseyville, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Kevin Kise, and Elizabeth, Michael, Victoria, Matthew, and Alexander Guenther; a brother, Raymond Cabri, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and two nephews, Richard and David Cabri.
Private family services will be held under the direction of the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
