|
|
STILLWATER -- Richard "Rick" H. Rowe, age 63, of the Paulinskill Lake section of Stillwater, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Newton Medical Center following a brief illness. Born and raised in Newton, he had been a lifelong resident. A graduate of the Newton High School Class of 1973, Rick was a master carpenter and owner/operator of StymieCraft Woodworking, Newton. He was a proud member of the College of Knowledge, meeting daily at Kathy's Restaurant in Fredon. An avid hunter, Rick was a member of the Beer Barrel Hunting Club. Rick was a very humble, kind and generous man. After any snowstorm, you would find him shoveling out his neighbors. Rick was caring and honest and would lend a hand to anyone. The hole he leaves in our hearts and lives is immense. Predeceased in life by his father, Herman Rowe, he is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Melissa "Missy" (Housby) Rowe; his mother, Kathryn (Kidd) Rowe; his brother, Michael Rowe; his sisters, Lynda Rowe and Beverly Foundos; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his beloved dogs, Riley and his special girl, Whoopi. A celebration of Rick's life will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Stillwater Area Volunteer Fire Department, Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick's memory may be made to Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary, 52 CR 661, Newton, NJ 07860. Arrangements and online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 18, 2019