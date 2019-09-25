Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Richard J. Deeble Obituary
NEWTON - Richard J. Deeble, 73, of Newton, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville.
Born in Pittston, Pa., Richard was raised in Allentown, Pa. He lived in the Paulinskill Lake section of Stillwater Township and Shohola, Pa., before moving back to Newton. He was the co-owner of Stonewood Tavern in Byram Township. From 1987 until his retirement in 2003, he was a network analyst at Newton Medical Center. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, Richard was in the Civil Air Patrol and was a member of the NRA.
The son of the late Fred and Catherine (Connell) Deeble, Richard was also predeceased by his wife, Linda K. (Heckman) Deeble, on Oct. 29, 2002, and his sister, Ellen Deeble. He is survived by his son, Jason C. Deeble and wife, Tara Mahon-Deeble, of Melrose, Mass., and three grandchildren, Matthew J., Julia M. and Elizabeth L. Deeble.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, with a 3 p.m. funeral service to follow, also at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
