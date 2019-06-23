Home

VERNON - Richard James Frese, 59, of Highland Lakes, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Born in New York, N.Y., to the late William and Joan (Gleason) Frese, Richard lived in Bergen County before settling in Vernon in 1986.
An account executive with Ennis, Rich was very well respected at work, where he will be remembered for his competitive spirit and his willingness to help anyone in need. Rich loved music (especially music played by BTBS), good food and he truly enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. Rich's smile and sense of humor are treasures that will be forever remembered by all who met him. His greatest joy was time spent with his family. He was often heard saying that he had the "greatest life."
Predeceased by his parents, and a brother, William Frese, Rich is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Patti (Alacci) Frese; his triplets, Chris, Billy, and Andrea Frese, all of Highland Lakes; a brother, David and his wife, Scher, of Waldwick; and two nephews.
A memorial visitation for Rich will be held 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 23, 2019
