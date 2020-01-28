Home

Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Counselor Lutheran Church
78 Sand Hill Rd.
Sussex, NJ
View Map
Richard L. Conklin


1939 - 2020
Richard L. Conklin Obituary
MCAFEE - Richard L. Conklin, 80, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Richard was born May 28, 1939, in Sussex, to Charles A. and Caroline (Schilling) Conklin.
Richard was a lifelong resident of McAfee. Richard owned and operated the G & T Auto Parts Store in Warwick, N.Y., for many years before retiring.
Richard served in the United States Air Force during peacetime. Richard was a member of the Lions Club, Sussex Elks Club and the McAfee Fire Department.
Richard was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Leon and Andrew Conklin, and his two sisters, Caroline Carter and Betty Parker. Richard is survived by a sister, Gloria Krajci, of Franklin, and his nieces and nephews.
All relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 78 Sand Hill Rd., Sussex, with interment committal service at North Hardyston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to, 23 Vreeland Rd. Ste. 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfunweralhomesnj.com. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
