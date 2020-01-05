|
MELBOURNE, FLA. - Richard M. Dyda, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 29, at Viera Hospital, Melbourne, Fla.
A graduate of Newton High School, Vietnam veteran and recipient of the coveted Combat Infantryman's Badge, Richard is survived by his wife Eileen Dyda, living in Nebraska; his daughters Lisa McCool and Jenny Dyda of North Carolina; and three grandchildren.
Rich will be missed by his brothers Greg Dyda and his wife Jacki; Steve and his wife Cristina; and youngest brother Kevin.
Services were provided by the Neptune Society, Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 5, 2020