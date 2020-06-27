Richard M. Rodimer
Stillwater Township - On Monday, June 22, 2020, Richard M. Rodimer, 58, of Stillwater Township, passed away at home after a short illness.
Born in Morristown, Richard was raised in Rockaway and was a longtime resident of Sussex County. He was the Owner/Operator of Dun-Rite roofing company.
Richard especially enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He also loved a competitive game of backgammon and spending time at the family cabin. He was a member of the Manzanedo Lake Rod and Gun Club and the Newton Moose Lodge.
Richard was predeceased by his son, Tyler J. Rodimer; his father, Daniel H. Rodimer; his uncle, Bishop Emeritus Frank J. Rodimer; and his nephew, Denis Rodimer, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lorie (Hosko) Rodimer; his mother Julia; his sister, Susan Schneper (William); his brothers, Denis (Teresa), Frank (Susan); his uncle, John Rodimer and wife, Mary Lou; his in-laws, many cousins, nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Cooper.
Services are private due to current health and public safety regulations.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his son Tyler's name to the NJ Sharing Network Foundation, 691 Central Ave. New Providence, NJ 07974.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
