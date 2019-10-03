The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
Richard P. Olsen Obituary
VERNON - Richard P. Olsen, age 75, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.
Born in Jersey City, Mr. Olsen was raised in Ringwood and moved to Vernon in 1977. He served in the United States Army and received his B.A. from Seton Hall University.
While attending Seton Hall University, Mr. Olsen owned and operated The Old School House Ice Cream Shoppe and Restaurant in Ringwood. He was an accountant at Ames Rubber in Hamburg for 28 years and retired in 2009. Mr. Olsen was a member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex and their Leisure Group and served on the Board of SCARC.
He was predeceased by his son, Richard Irvin Olsen, in 2017. Mr. Olsen is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn (Evans); his two daughters, Keri Olsen and her husband, David Dickman, of Rahway, and Mary Olsen, of Vernon; and his sister, Donna Wirths, of Ringwood.
Friends may pay their respects to the family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to SCARC, Inc. or SCARC Guardianship Services, 11 US Highway Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
